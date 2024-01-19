Will You Ever Be Mine hits from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Fiddle sensation Bronwyn Keith-Hynes takes another step in her new push to be recognized as a vocalist as well with the second single from her upcoming solo project, Will You Ever Be Mine.

As a teen Bronwyn lit up fiddle competitions in her native Virginia, and turned heads while living in Boston as a member of Mile Twelve. Now working with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, she has become a highlight of their shows with her theatrical stage personality and hot fiddle licks.

On her previous single, Can’t Live Without Love, Bronwyn demonstrated that she also means to be taken seriously as a vocalist. Her recut of the Jamie Hartford song spent several weeks at #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and landed at #23 among the most played tracks of 2023. Even today, 14 weeks after its release in October, the song is still on the chart.

Today we get another taste of the next album with a barn burning cut of Will You Ever Be Mine, written by Reed Gulick-Stutz, and sung in duet with another vocalist Bronwyn says has been a big inspiration to her.

“Will You Ever Be Mine reminds me of being about 16 years old at a late night summer camp square dance. That time in your life when you could take one look at somebody and decide you’re in love and would do anything for them. There’s so much fun and innocence in that feeling, and I hope the listener will find their own version of it here.

I’m joined on vocals by my bluegrass hero Dudley Connell, who was the longtime singer for The Johnson Mountain Boys and currently with The Seldom Scene. I grew up on his singing and I can’t even express how cool it is to hear his voice with mine. I hope you all have as much fun listening to this song as we did recording it!”

Addition support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, and Jeff Picker on bass. Smells like another hit.

Have a listen in the official music video which finds Bronwyn et al in the studio.

Will You Ever Be Mine is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.