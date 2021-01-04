Will You Be There by Midnight video from European COVID all stars

Here’s another socially-distanced music video from Ralph Schut and his European bluegrass all-stars, making music across the various nations and the many miles during COVID-19 restrictions. We had shared the first two videos they made back in October, featuring Ralph with his brother Chris and a sampling of top Eurograssers getting together remotely to make music the best way they can these days.

For the first two videos, with each performer recording in their home studios, they chose bluegrass standards that everyone would already know. But with the system in place to create these tracks, they felt ready to tackle new material.

Today they release a song written and sung by Mikael Grund of the Swedish group, Dunderhead, Will You Be There by Midnight, featuring his Dunderhead singing partner Angelina Lundh on harmony. Ralph is on mandolin, and Chris on guitar, both from The Netherlands, and now living in the Czech Republic. From Slovakia are Milan Benkovic on reso-guitar and Erik Banic on bass, and from the Czech Republic we have David Benda on banjo.

The music was learned and arranged via online communication, and this video was created from the audio and video files submitted from four different countries.

These talented artists have now created a YouTube channel where you can see all of their bluegrass videos, as well as an Instagram account where they are all posted.

Other new videos are available with their versions of the Lonesome River Band hit from 1998, Am I A Fool, written by Keith Tew and Danette Gilley, and a grassed up arrangement of Better Man, Clint Black’s #1 song from 1989.

