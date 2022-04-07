Will You Be Leavin’ – new single from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Carley Arrowood, another taken from her current album, Goin’ Home Comin’ On, which releases everywhere tomorrow.

For this final pre-release single, they have chosen the record’s closing track, Will You Be Leavin’. And before you ask, yes… it’s the John Pennell song recorded by Alison Krauss in 1990 on her second project for Rounder Records, I’ve Got That Old Feeling, when she was only 18 years old. Alison had met Pennell when she joined his band, Silver Rail, taking a spot recently vacated by Andrea Zonn in 1983. The name changed shortly thereafter to Union Station, which she has kept as her band name to this day.

Carley tells us that she is thrilled to cut her own version of this beloved song.

“I first heard Will You Be Leavin’ as a teenager, trying to learn as much Alison Krauss as I could, and I’ve always loved it. When I was probably 17, my sister Autumn and I played in a band together with three other guys (Paul Watson, her husband and our bass player, was one of them), and we did this tune for a band contest. We wound up winning, and the song was just a blazer that crowds loved!

Since we started my band, we’ve picked it back up and it’s always a highlight on our set list. I love singing it with Daniel and Autumn, and I’m so glad they’re singing with me on the record. They’re a couple of powerhouses and they did so great on this cut. So did Paul on bass! It’s so nostalgic for me. I can’t wait for folks to hear our version!”

Like Krauss, Arrowood is featured here on fiddle and lead vocal, supported by her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Wayne Benson on mandolin, and Paul Watson on bass.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders are enabled now online for Goin’ Home Comin’ On at popular download and streaming services. The album can be purchased on Friday, April 8, directly from Carley’s web site.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.