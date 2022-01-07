Will The Circle Be Unbroken from The Dead South

Skip to content
Also out with new music today is outlaw grassers
The Dead South, with another single from their upcoming twin EPs, Easy Listening for Jerks Pt 1 & 2, due in early March.
The band is drawing large audiences all over the world with their unlikely admixture of bluegrass music, steampunk attire, and jamgrass mentality. When they performed at World of Bluegrass as a showcase act in 2019, they were a huge hit with younger attendees in both the convention center and during the Wide Open Bluegrass streetfest in downtown Raleigh.
Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, the sound of The Dead South is made using cello, mandolin, banjo, and guitar. Their rowdy stage show has led to them being described as a rock band without a drummer, and a bluegrass band without a fiddler.
Check out this latest single, their take on
. Will The Circle Be Unbroken
The Dead South has also announced a pair of US tours this year, along with a lengthy run through Europe and the UK. You can see all the tour details, and buy tickets, on the
band web site.
The twin EPs are set for a March 4 release, with pre-orders on either CD or vinyl
enabled now online.
Will The Circle Be Unbroken is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites online.
