Will The Angels Play Their Harps For Me from Dailey & Dailey

Pinecastle Records has released another single from
, the celebrated album of traditional country duets between Jamie Dailey and his father, JB. Step Back In Time
Anyone who loves the sound of the great brother duets of the 1930s-1950s will enjoy hearing this classic number from many years back,
Will The Angels Play Their Harps For Me. Believed to date back prior to WWII, the song was famously recorded by Frank Luther and Josef Locke, and brought into bluegrass by Doyle Lawson on his 2003 project, Thank God. Jamie was the tenor singer with Doyle on that cut, though I suspect that JB knew it from well before then.
It’s truly a lovely song, and the Daileys give it a beautiful reading on
Step Back In Time.
Here’s a taste…
Step Back In Time is widely available wherever you stream or download music online or on CD from Amazon. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.
