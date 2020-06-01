Will Eller to Nick Chandler & Delivered

North Carolina’s Nick Chandler & Delivered has announced a personnel change. Banjo man Spencer Hatcher has left the band and moved back to Virginia where he will take a full-time day job. Coming in to the group is Will Eller, from Chilhowie, Virginia to maintain the balance.

Will is a senior at ETSU in Johnson City, TN majoring in bluegrass music with a minor in business. He will start with the band as soon as live performances are permitted again.

Chandler tells us that it wasn’t a simple thing to audition new members during a quarantine.

“It was hard to fill a spot in the band during a pandemic. With social distancing in place we did most of our tryouts over the phone and with videos. When we heard Will play on some videos he sent us we knew he had what it takes. We sent him some of our new material and he worked them up and sent videos back to us. He is a fast learner and his eagerness to learn will make the transition smooth. He is a great banjo player and singer and we are excited to start playing shows again with the new lineup.“

Eller is glad for the chance to work with Nick and the guys.

“I am so excited for the opportunity Nick has given me. I love bluegrass music and I am looking forward to playing the venues and festivals scheduled in the coming months.”

So the new lineup is Nick on mandolin and lead vocals, Hudson Bosworth on guitar, Gary Trivette on bass, and Eller on banjo.

Chandler also shared how tough the shutdowns have been on them, as they have been on entertainers worldwide.

“We are patiently waiting for the day we will all be back together at bluegrass festivals and live venues. Until then we will try to keep new music and videos coming.”

You can learn more about the band by visiting them online or on Facebook.