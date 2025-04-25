Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society and MerleFest

The Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society has been involved with MerleFest since 2001, when the newly formed music club was invited by the festival committee to host the Pickin’ Place (jamming tents) at MerleFest. It is a venue in itself. The Pickin’ Place was a huge success and has continued each year.

Located at the main entrance just through the gate, The Pickin’ Place has three tents available for old-Time, bluegrass, and anything goes jams. It is open Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and continues through Sunday. Two WAFS musicians host each tent. Musicians, dancers, and listeners are also welcome.

Keith Watts, WAFS co-founder, urges, “Bring your instruments and dancing shoes!”

The Society also hosts the Musical Instrument Pettin’ Zoo (MIPZ) located at the Little Pickers’ area. It is open Friday through Sunday. Young folks (and parents) have found this to be a festival favorite. The Zoo has instruments available for aspiring young musicians to try their hand at pickin’ along with seasoned musicians. Other WAFS volunteers are present to assist. Bob Myers and his daughter, Rebekah, are MIPZ coordinators, and will address questions. To participate in the Pickin’ Place jams and MIPZ, festival armbands are required.

“Friday is a big day for the county schools to come,” Watts says. “Kids get to peruse percussion instruments and stringed instruments that have been donated. The important thing is that these kids get to touch something.”

“In our Society, everybody volunteers and participates. 80-90% are musicians. They do a great job representing regional Appalachian music.”

The non-profit music organization has around 60 members. Many volunteer throughout the entire week of MerleFest with activities starting on the Sunday prior to the festival. WAFS also coordinates community outreach which partners with the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame for the Dr. T. R. Bryan, Jr. Wilkes Heritage Music Award. Through this partnership, thirteen honorees have been inducted: Dr. T. R. Bryan, Jr., Jimmy Church, Ward Eller, Keith Watts, Billy Gee, Larry Skipper, Bill Williams, Mike Palmer, Linda Cabe, Ernest Johnson, Donnie Story, R.G. Absher, and Steve Kilby. An induction ceremony is held in the spring at the Wilkes Heritage Museum. The public is always welcome.

Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society will celebrate their 25th anniversary in July. More on their milestone commemoration will be shared nearer the time.

Visit WAFS on Facebook, X, or at their web site for more information, including scholarship applications, membership and donation forms, and meeting information. Memberships are $25 for individuals and $30 for a family. By joining, members have the opportunity to volunteer at MerleFest Pickin’ Place and Little Pickers Instrument Pettin’ Zoo, and earn armbands for MerleFest. Members may also volunteer and earn passes for the Carolina in the Fall festival. More benefits include meetings, workshops, scholarships, e-newsletters, t-shirts, hats, discounts at participating Wilkes music stores, and more. WAFS meets the third Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m., each month except December.

Their motto is, “Remember the music lives on!”