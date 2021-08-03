Wildfire is back with new single – Ride The Train

We haven’t had new music from Wildfire for quite some time, but Pinecastle Records has a remedy for that with the first new recording in five years from this popular band, led by guitarist and singer, Robert Hale.

Robert is supported by founding bass player Curt Chapman, along with Scott Napier on mandolin, Johnny Lewis on banjo, and Matt DeSpain on reso-guitar. A new album from the group is in the works, Quiet Country Town, and a debut single is now available.

It’s a classic from forty years ago by country superstars, Alabama. Ride The Train was written by their bass player, Teddy Gentry, and was their first Billboard #1. Hale and the guys give it a full-on bluegrass treatment, as had J.D. Crowe & The New South before them.

Have a listen…

Ride The Train from Wildfire is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.