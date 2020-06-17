Wild Willy video from The Earl Brothers

The Earl Brothers are back with a new song, paired with an impressionistic music video that may make your head swim.

This San Francisco trio is known for their minimalistic bluegrass, which at first glance may seem somewhat spartan, but in fact carries something timeless of traditional mountain music forward into the modern era. Based on the banjo playing and original tunes of Robert Earl Davis, the Brothers produce fully independent music on their own timetable.

Newly released is a single, Wild Willy, an instrumental of Bobby’s that matches the insistent forward roll banjo from the Stanley tradition with a pulsing pop drum beat. Mandolin is supplied by William Foss, with Jack Butler on bass and drum.

Davis also put this video together for the tune, mixing together a wide range of images and clips that juxtapose rural and urban life. Are they simply random selections, or is he trying to tell us something?

Wild Willy is available for download and streaming wherever you find music online.