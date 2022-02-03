Why You Been Gone So Long from Tina Adair

Tina Adair has been riding high these days in the bluegrass world. Her current self-titled album with Engelhardt Music Group has been popular with fans and radio, and she’s won rave reviews for her work with Sister Sadie.

But for 2022, Adair has chosen to move on from the band to focus on her solo career, and EMG has released another single to help make that point. It’s for Why You Been Gone So Long, written by Mickey Newbury back in the 1960s, which has made its mark in both country and bluegrass music over the years. Johnny Darrell had the first cut in 1969, and before long it had been covered by Bill Anderson, Jessi Colter, Jeannie C. Riley, David Allen Coe, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Roland White brought the song into bluegrass performing with The White Brothers, and it was picked up for an early Country Gazette album. But the entire bluegrass community lit up when Tony Rice included it on his 2992 album, Native American, which is where Tina says she got it.

“I first fell in love with the Tony Rice version of this Mickey Newbury classic and have always wanted to do it. It really seemed to have a place on this album, and we are all so pleased with how it came out. I sure hope y’all enjoy listening to it as much as we loved recording it!”

Tina is supported here by an all-star band of Nashville super pickers. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Dennis Crouch on bass, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Rob Ickes on reso-guitar. Ronnie and Garnett Bowman sing harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Why You Been Gone So Long and the full Tina Adair album are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered from EMG.

Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.