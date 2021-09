Why Not – new track from Italian reso-guitarist Paolo Ercoli

Paolo Ercoli is a bluegrass instrumentalist in the Lombardy region of Italy, specializing in reso-guitar and mandolin. He is well known in both the European bluegrass community, and among many US artists who have toured in Italy, and has had occasions to perform with top slidesters like Jerry Douglas, Rob Ickes, Mike Witcher, and Justin Moses.

All of those Nashville guys assisted Paolo on his debut album, Why Not, which he assures us is the first dobro album made in Italy.

Like most professional musicians, he saw his income dry up last year during pandemic shutdowns. As those who followed COVID news closely will recall, northern Italy was one of the first hot spots in 2020, and Ercoli found little else to do for income but busking on the street. He used the time off to work on the new record with a great many other out of work pickers, in the US, Italy, and elsewhere in Europe. According to Paolo, there were 24 Italian artists featured, along with 32 foreigners.

To introduce everyone to the project, he has agreed to share the title track with our listeners, one recorded with Joe Walsh on mandolin and mandola. It’s a jazzy sort of tune written by Ercoli, with Rino Garzia on bass, and Gino Carravieri on drums.

Here ’tis…

Paolo Ercoli’s Why Not album is available now from popular download and streaming sites worldwide. Audio CDs can be ordered by contacting Paolo on Facebook.