Pinecastle Records has a new single this week for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, one in keeping with the band’s habit of lamenting the passing of the old ways in bluegrass music.

Lorraine’s True Grass album from 2018 set a tone for Carolina Road, and their defense of traditional bluegrass of the old school variety. This latest release, Who’s Gonna Tell The Story, shares their sadness noting the passing of so many talented songwriters of late.

Jordan says she treated this number as an appreciation for those gone on.

“It was an honor for Carolina Road to be asked to do the vocals on this special tribute song for all of the legendary songwriters we have lost over the years – written by great songwriters Mark Brinkman and David Stewart. They teamed up and put together a great tribute. I believe we got the sound they were looking for to tell this great story.”

Guitarist Allen Dyer takes the lead, with support from Ben Greene on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Kevin Lamm on bass.

Have a listen…

Who’s Gonna Tell The Story from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.