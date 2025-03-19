Who We Were Back Then from Ashleigh Graham with Russell Moore

Ashleigh Graham – photo © Laci Mack

Pinecastle Records has a lovely new song from Ashleigh Graham called Who We Were Back Then, which also features Russell Moore on harmony vocals.

Written by Rick Lang, Nancy Posey, and Jack White, it’s a contemporary, mid tempo story of love lost, though not in a heartbreak vein. Much more of a nostalgic look back, wondering if things might have worked out better in different circumstances.

Graham, who sings lead throughout, explains why it hit her as unique.

“This song is about holding on to love, even after it’s gone. The pictures may fade, and the love letters may be long forgotten, but the emotions stay with us. Sometimes, we wonder if we made the right choice to walk away. That’s what makes Who We Were Back Then so special—it captures that bittersweet longing and the possibility that, in another time or place, things could have turned out differently.”

Ashleigh, and/or her producers Stephen Burwell and Eli Johnston, have a terrific knack for choosing material that suits her voice, and this one is no exception.

Assisting are Johnston on banjo and Burwell on fiddle, along with Scott Patrick on guitar, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Kameron Keller on bass. Graham plays mandolin and sings, with Moore on harmony.

Check it out…

Who We Were Back Then is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.