Who But Man – new single from Claire Lynch

Has it really been six years since Claire Lynch last released a single? Even though she retired her band and steeped away from regular touring, she did promise more music going forward, and that makes today a special one.

We had really been spoiled during the years she was most active, leading at the forefront of female artists in bluegrass music, both as a singer/guitarist and as a band leader. Her recordings have earned her three Grammy Award nominations and eight IBMA Awards, plus the prestigious Walker Fellowship with it’s unrestricted $50,000 grant from United States Artists, who seek to recognize the most important artists in various disciplines each year.

Today Claire has a new song, which she has written in collaboration with Bob Jenson of Prince Edward Island, just in time for the Lenten season in preparation for Easter. Titled Who But Man, it examines the essential tragedy of the crucifixion of Jesus, though it had been foretold, when those he was sent to rescue had him killed in the most humiliating and painful manner imaginable. Like most of Claire’s music, the song is serious and reflective, noting that the very qualities exhibited by the cruel treatment of our Savior were the ones from which he had come to earth to save us.

Lynch told us that she first received Who But Man in the form of a poem from Jenson, which she set to music.

“Its pathos stirred something deep within me – and the music came so easily, I wondered if I was experiencing one of those ‘downloads from the universe’ that writers talk about!

Yes, the song provides a description of the darkest part of the Easter saga, but to me it speaks deeper – to our constant struggle with what is called ‘Man’s inhumanity to Man.'”

It truly is a beautiful song, which she sings with her trademark passion for excellence.

Who But Man is available today from popular download a nd streaming sites online.