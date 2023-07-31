White Freightliner Blues drops for Boyd Hulin & Southern Revival

Boyd Hulin & Southern Revue has just released a new single, White Freightliner Blues. Mandolinist Hulin is no stranger to the North Carolina bluegrass community. The singer, songwriter, musician, and instrument instructor has performed with a number of Tar Heel bluegrass bands including Nu-Blu and Destination Bluegrass. He was also the first teacher of young powerhouse guitarist, Jake Goforth.

This Townes Van Zandt song has been a standard in the bluegrass canon since New Grass Revival recorded it in 1992, kept alive as part of the Sam Bush Band line show still today.

Boyd’s new recording features hard-driving instrumentation to accompany his emotion-filled vocal solos. Their combination provides a high-energy, toe-tapping melody line that is sure to please any listener.

Hulin says that he is excited about his newest project.

“We are happy to announce the release of our first single, White Freightliner Blues, which is also the title track of our first album that will be released later in fall of 2023. To be honest, White Freightliner Blues was not even on the agenda of songs to record during our sessions at Eastwood Studios. I had a couple of special guests join us on the albums and one of them was banjo player, Jody King (formerly with Lost & Found, Larry Cordle, Johnny & Jeanette Williams, and others.).

We had just finished another song that Jody played on, but I knew we had to have him on at least one more tune. I asked the guys what other song could we do while Jody was there, but as soon as I asked, White Freightliner Blues just popped in my mind! We had all played it, but never with this compilation or arrangement.

Jody’s style fits the song like a glove! Luke VunCannon absolutely crushes the opening on guitar. DJ McLellan, my favorite bass player, holds down the bass. I play mandolin and sing this song that we all grew up listening to the New Grass Revival do.”

The Denton-based musician is grateful for the support he has received.

“A special thank you to my good friends, Todd and Myra Webber, who had heard me do the song and asked if it was going to be on the album. Myra is also a truck driver so we definitely knew all of this was just meant to be!”

Hulin also wanted to express his appreciation to Wesley Easter of Eastwood Recording Studio in Cana, VA, “for his patience and expertise.”

White Freightliner Blues is available on all formats and platforms on July 31.

“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did,” Hulin concluded.