White Freighliner Blues video from Tommy Emmanuel & Molly Tuttle

Australian guitar whiz Tommy Emmanuel is continuing his collaborations concept forward into a second album, Accomplice Two, due out in April from CGP Sounds.

Like the first, it finds Emmanuel paired with some of his favorite artists, including several of the top pickers in bluegrass. Recording with Tommy on this project are Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, David Grisman, and The Del McCoury Band.

A new single is out on Friday, with he and Molly Tuttle doing the Townes Van Zandt classic, White Freighliner Blues, introduced to bluegrass by New Grass Revival back in 1992. The two guitar slingers sing it as a duet, while both get plenty of licks in.

Check it out…

White Freighliner Blues from Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle will be available on March 3 from popular download and streaming services online.

The full Accomplice Two album is set for an April 28 release.