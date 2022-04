Whispering Waters video from Rock Hearts

Rock Hearts, the pride of southern New England, has produced a music video for Whispering Waters, a band original from their 2020 debut album, Starry Southern Nights.

The song was written by mandolinist Billy Thibodeau and Stan Keach, an uptempo grasser of lost love and suicidal ideation. It’s another happy-sounding bluegrass number with dark undertones.

In the video we see the band – completed by Alex MacLeod on guitar, Joe Deetz on banjo, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass – performing the song in an old barn. Alex sings the lead with Billy and Joe bringing harmonies.

Have a look/listen…

Alex tells us that the band has been hard at work this month finishing up their second album at Dark Shadow Recording. No word yet on a possible release date.

Starry Southern Nights is widely available from online download and streaming sites, and on CD directly from the band.