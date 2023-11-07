Whiskey Mash Band in Kansas City

Bill Brady with The Whiskey Mash Band at the Tin Roof (8/31/23) – photo © Allison Scavo

Here’s one we missed earlier this summer. Allison Scavo captured the Whiskey Mash Band at the Tin Roof in Kansas City back in August and shared this report, with photos.

The Whiskey Mash Band embodied the premise of bluegrass music by not only perfectly depicting the mountain twang with modern twists, but by also encouraging musicians who are not officially in the band to share the stage. With Andrew Morris of The Matchsellers on banjo and Howard Mahan sitting in adding a double guitar, the show elevated from voltaic to eruptive.