Whiskey Drinking Man – new live single from Dan Tyminski

Dan Tyminski also has a new single today, a wide open live rendering of his Whiskey Drinking Man, recorded with his virtuoso band on stage at the Ryman Auditorium. It’s the first release from Dan’s next album, titled, appropriately enough, Live From The Ryman, set to release August 16.

Live albums take a certain amount of authority; you don’t get to take multiple runs at a song until you like the feel, and you certainly can’t try again when recording a live concert in such a well-established venue. Tyminski had been involved with such a project in the past, the hugely popular Live from Alison Krauss & Union Station, and they had two nights to cut that double album. That was another exceptionally talent band.

Whiskey Drinking Man is one Dan wrote with Monty Criswell, which he has been playing live on stage for the past few years. This is its recorded debut. If you had heard the Dan Tyminski Band in person of late, you may have caught this song about a hard-travelin’, ever-ramblin’ always-drinkin’ man before, though it is speeded up a good bit here.

He says that is the vibe he was after.

“My first single off of the new project is one I’m very excited to release. It’s written to be a toe tapping burner in the party spirit. This one should get your juices flowing.”

With Dan on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Jason Davis on banjo, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Grace Davis on bass. They turn in a ferocious performance.

Have a listen…

Whiskey Drinking Man, the single, is available now from 8 Track Entertainment at popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full album are enable as well.