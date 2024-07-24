While My Guitar Gently Weeps video from Jerry Douglas Band

Great news for reso-guitar lovers!

The master, Jerry Douglas, has released a new single and music video from The Set, his first album in seven years, due September 20.

To introduce this project Jerry has chosen an instrumental cover of the George Harrison classic, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, recorded with his Jerry Douglas Band. The song first appeared on The Beatles’ White Album in 1968, and has been among the most covered numbers of the genre ever since.

In addition to Jerry on reso, the group features Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, Mike Seal on guitar, and Daniel Kimbro on bass.

In honor of the single release, Douglas says…

“I love how easy it was to play the song. It just lays perfectly for the dobro. It gives you all the latitude you need to play the whole song from end to end, in different octaves. That melody always got me, but I never tried to play it. And when I did, it was like, ‘Wow! Why haven’t I done this before?'”

Have a look/listen…

The Set will include five new pieces, four written within the band, along with six from the deep Douglas repertoire, re-recorded with The Jerry Douglas Band.

Though he’s the bandleader and producer, Jerry says that it’s a true group effort.

“I’m proud of it. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’ve been producing records for a long time, so I really, really put on that hat for this record. Usually, I like instrumentalists to have free rein in whatever they do. It’s the way they speak. If anybody had an idea, we chased it down to the end. I feel like it’s really finished. I’m really happy with the outcome of this whole experience.”

While My Guitar Gently Weeps is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for The Set are likewise enabled.