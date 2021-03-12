Which Train video from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records is celebrating today’s release of Heritage & Hope from Williamson Branch with a new music video for one the tracks.

Over the past few years, Williamson Branch has established themselves as one of the most delightfully entertaining bluegrass acts on the scene, with a mix of clever original music, a dynamic live stage show, and great big bundle of talent. Consisting of Kevin and Debbie Williamson, their three daughters Melody, Kadence, and Carolyn, and lone non-Williamson, Anthony Howell.

Heritage & Hope is a two CD set, each disc carrying songs that fit those twin themes. For this new video, the band has chosen Which Train, written by fiddler Melody Williamson with Michelle Canning, which is an inventive retelling of the two tracks that lay before us each in life. One finds us bound for salvation, and the other final death.

Speaking for the family, Kevin says that they enjoyed adding on to the long tradition of railway numbers in bluegrass.

“Bluegrass music is perfect for train songs. From Acuff’s Wabash Cannonball, to The Osborne Brothers’ Midnight Flyer, and Doyle Lawson’s Blue Train. We wanted to capture the spirit of those great pieces with chugging rhythm and whistle harmonies on, Which Train. It’s also cool that traditional music allows us to deliver a very poignant message in a fun way. We are really excited for everyone to see our new video.”

The music video was shot in and around Chattanooga, TN by the Williamsons’ good friends, the Greer family, who perform as Lindley Creek. Together they came up with a concept for highlighting the darkness and the light with some creative costuming and makeup. Much of the video was captured at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in Chattanooga.

Which Train, and the full Heritage & Hope double album, are available now wherever you stream or download music online.