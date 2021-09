Whether or Not video from Deeper Shade of Blue

Pinecastle Records has a new single today for Deeper Shade of Blue, a track from the band’s upcoming sophomore project with the label.

The group hails from the Charlotte, North Carolina region and has been playing together for more the two decades. If you attend festivals in the southeast you will likely be familiar with their sound, set off by smooth lead and harmony vocals.

Typically guitarist Troy Pope is the lead singer for Deeper Shade of Blue, but this new track, Whether or Not, is sung by bassist Scott Burgess, who tells us a bit about the single.

“This song is masterfully written by our dobro player, Frank Poindexter, and Brink Brinkman. I love the hook this song presents in that it takes the listener through the whirlwind in the mind of a guy that is not sure if his love will return to him. It’s a classic lost love story with a catchy melody to complement it.”

The group is completed by Jason Fraley on mandolin and Steve Wilson on banjo.

Here’s the music video for Whether or Not, which captures the guys in the studio.

Whether or Not is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the song at AirPlay Direct.