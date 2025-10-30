Wherever You Are video from Lori King with Rhonda Vincent

Posted on by John Lawless

Iowa grasser Lori King has released a music video for her current single, Wherever You Are, a gospel song memorably recorded previously by The Collingsworth Family and The Martins.

King pulled in Rhonda Vincent for the video, reprising her role singing in duet with Lori on the audio recording. We see the two of them walking through the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, along with members of Rhonda’s band, The Rage.

Lori says that Wherever You Are, which was written by Joel Lindsey, Harrie Mccollough, and Joyce Martin Mccollough, offers a comforting message that God is with you wherever you may be.

“This song is about reminding people that no matter where you are in life, you’re never alone. Singing it with Rhonda and Darrin has been such a blessing, and sharing it on stages like the Opry and the Ryman is something I’ll cherish forever.”

The audio recording features Zeb Snyder on guitar, Scoot Vestal on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, producer Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass. Rhonda and Darrin Vincent sing on the track as well.

Have a look/listen.

Wherever You Are is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today