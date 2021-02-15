Where Would I Be drops for King James Boys

Morning Glory Music has released a new single for The King James Boys from their current project together, Living On A Promise.

It’s a Gospel number from Jerry Salley and Dee Gaskin called Where Would I Be, sung by KJB guitarist Randy Spencer.

Salley offers high praise to the boys, along with gratitude to them for including his song.

“The King James Boys have become one of my favorite bluegrass Gospel groups over the last few years, and I am very honored they would record this wonderful old song, Where Would I Be, that I co-wrote with my dear friend Dee Gaskin. Nothing makes a songwriter smile like hearing their song ‘done right,’ and sung with conviction! And their musicianship and vocal performance on this song makes me smile BIG! Thank you to The King James Boys for recording our song, and for the care and sincerity they put into this cut. May this new single Bless everyone who hears it!”

Along with Randy on guitar and lead vocal, we have Cole Spencer on bass guitar and tenor vocal, Will Hart on mandolin and baritone vocal, Jeff Dover on bass vocals, and Curtis Lewis on banjo.

Enjoy.

Living On A Promise is widely available now wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs for this and all of The King James Boys projects can be ordered directly from the band.

Radio programmers can find Where Would I Be via AirPlay Direct.