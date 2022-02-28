We’ve expressed our fondness for Goodfellers from the time they first showed up on our radar in 2018. From their clever name to their lighthearted but clearly virtuosic arrangements of pop music classics, it was clear that this was a bunch that liked to have fun playing first rate music.

The ‘Fellers have a new single from Bell Buckle Records, their take on the U2 hit, Where the Streets Have No Name, done up bluegrass style. Led by the stirring and affective singing of Teddy Barneycastle, they deliver a version of this rock anthem that could make you believe it was meant for bluegrass.

Teddy says that he and mandolinist Ralph McGee were messing around with songs when this one popped out.

“One afternoon, Ralph and I were jamming on various tunes, and Where the Streets Have No Name came up in the jam session. There was a great vibe to the twist we put on the song. All of us being fans of U2, this was one of the covers we really wanted to do on this project. We hope the music world enjoys our version as much as we enjoy playing it. We have a blast with it.”

In addition to Teddy and Ralph, Goodfellers are Kyser George on lead guitar, David George on bass, and Hersie McMillan on banjo (now Tommy Maas on the five). Barneycastle is on rhythm guitar with harmony backup from George and McGee.

Their cut has the same rebel spirit as the original from 1987, as you can hear below.

Where The Streets Have No Name from Goodfellers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.