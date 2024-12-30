Where The Road Goes from Songs From The Road Band

Asheville, NC’s Songs From The Road Band has a new single on offer at the end of the year.

From its title, Where The Road Goes, and the band name you might think that these guys are a bit obsessed with the road life, and the song is something of an anthem for the way bluegrass groups tour. Written by band members Charles Humphrey III and Mark Schimick, along with Marty Dodson, it tells of following an itinerary set by others, where the artist simply wakes up and travels wherever he is meant to go each day.

It’s not meant to be nihilistic, just an acceptance of the verities of road life, where you spend most of a day getting to a place where you’ll spend a short space of time, playing and singing for a roomful of people you’ll never meet.

Schimick, on mandolin, sings lead, with Sam Wharton on guitar, James Schlender on fiddle, Gabe Epstein on banjo, and Humphrey on bass. Sam and James provide harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Where The Road Goes is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.