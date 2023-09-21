Where the Green Grass Grows from The Fretliners

2023 has been a banner year for The Fretliners, a Colorado quartet with an original bluegrass/string band sound. The group won the band competition at both the Telluride and RockyGrass bluegrass festivals in their home state this year, and scored a nomination for Momentum Band of the Year from the IBMA.

Now the guys are preparing for the release of their self-titled debut album next week with a second single, a new song called Where the Green Grass Grows. Written by bassist Taylor Shuck, it’s a song composed in tribute to a treasured companion, which Taylor tells us was difficult for him to process.

“Where the Green Grass Grows is a western ballad centered around a man in his last moments of life. I’ve always loved western tales, and this has all the fixings, including a twist at the end. This one in particular was a hard song for me to write as it was written in the wake of the tragic loss of a friend. This is dedicated to the memory of Griffin Ferguson.”

The Fretliners are completed by Tom Knowlton on guitar, who sings lead on this cut, Dan Andree on fiddle, and Sam Parks on mandolin.

Check out Where the Green Grass Grows…

Where the Green Grass Grows will be available on September 22 from popular download and streaming services online, and The Fretliners album is set for release a week later. Pre-orders are enabled online.