Where Love Goes To Die from Junior Sisk

There are a few sure things that predict an outbreak of lonesome in bluegrass music. One is the name Junior Sisk, and another is a title like Where Love Goes To Die. Put those together and the lonesome quotient is soaring off the charts.

This latest single from Sisk on Turnberry Records is dripping with desolation, a song that his father had begun writing, which Junior finished with David Stewart on a recent visit out west. It tells of a spot where true love died, and serves as the inspiration for this song.

He explained a bit about its genesis…

“This is a song my Dad started writing years ago that I ran across a while back. I took it out to David’s place last year, and we finished it together. Don’t stop at the blue house on the corner unless you’re ready to give up on love!”

It was recorded with Junior’s crack road band. Sisk is on guitar and lead vocal, with Heather Berry Mabe on guitar and harmony vocals, Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass. Ron Stewart provides guest fiddle.

Anyone who enjoys the lonesome mountain sound of bluegrass will find much to entertain them here.

Check it out.

Where Love Goes To Die is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programers via Get It Played.

The song will also be included on Junior’s upcoming Turnberry project, It’s All Fun and Games, due July 18.