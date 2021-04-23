Where Does A Hobo Go from Caleb Daugherty Band

Skip to content
KDM Records has released a second single for The Caleb Daugherty Band, taken from their upcoming album with the label.
Daugherty is surely one of the most promising new artists in bluegrass music, winning plaudits from critics and radio for his first grass project,
, in 2019. He has the voice of a country crooner, with just enough grit to make it real. And he has a great knack for choosing material that suits his style. Burnt The Sawmill Down
Today’s single is
, written by Jessie Baker, which contemplates the issue of surviving in an era where your lifestyle is no longer viable. Where Does A Hobo Go
For Caleb, the song has a double meaning.
“It’s a cool song with a great feel. On one hand it’s just about a hobo – about ridin’ the rails. That’s been kinda romanticized, but back in the day, folks did that ’cause they didn’t have a choice. Times were hard and people hopped the trains to find work, or just to put some miles behind them. But if you look deeper, the lyrics could really be describing the loss of a whole way of life. Things were a lot simpler back then. Life might be better now, but it’s sure more complicated.”
Daugherty is supported by his strong touring group: Zion Napier on mandolin, Kyle Clerking on banjo, Zach Collier on bass, and Kyle Ramey on fiddle.
Have a listen.
Where Does A Hobo Go is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
