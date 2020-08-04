Where Do You Stand video from Zoe & Cloyd

Skip to content
Organic Records has released a music video from bluegrass stylists Zoe & Cloyd, a socially-distanced take on their new single, . Where Do You Stand
The song, written by Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller, takes a middle-of-the-road stance towards the violence and division prevalent in America today. It implicates partisans left and right for insisting that everyone line up behind one side or the other, with no options in between.
Miller says that they hope to unite rather than divide with this song.
“Often, it’s the farthest ends of the political spectrum that make the news, and it seems like inflammatory rhetoric is the only thing that gets heard these days. I’d like for us to remember that we’re all connected and are more alike than we are different, no matter who tries to convince us otherwise. For us to move forward, we have to find common ground on which to build a path toward a sustainable future.”
As husband and wife, they had no issue shooting a video together with quarantine restrictions in place, and they found a playground near their home in western North Carolina which served as an ideal setting. Bandmates Bennett Sullivan and Kevin Kehrberg are not seen.
See what you think.
Where Do You Stand is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.
