Where Dear Friends Will Never Part from Lori King

Popular midwestern bluegrass songstress Lori King came into bluegrass music, and playing upright bass, in a way that will be familiar to many of us. She married into it!

It’s true… Lori was not familiar with the music until introduced to it by her husband, Joe King, who is also her guitar-playing partner in Lori King & Junction 63. Of course she took to it right away, and now she and Joe have been performing together professionally for 25 years.

The latest single from the band is now available, their version of the lovely Keith Little song, Where Dear Friends Will Never Part, which bluegrass fans may recall from a recording by Claire Lynch and The Front Porch String Band in the early ’90s. As they have done with all the tracks on their current EP, Lori and Joe play and sing, with support from top bluegrass pickers and singers in the studio. Sammy Shelor is on banjo, Darin Aldridge is on mandolin, and Samantha Snyder on fiddle. Darin and Brooke Aldridge provide harmony vocals.

King says that she really enjoyed cutting Where Dear Friends Will Never Part.

“This song was so fun to record, and the harmonies by Darin and Brooke sure give it that good old bluegrass sound! This Keith Little song really plays on the heartstrings of friendship, and when that time is gone. I hope the listeners love our rendition!”

Have a listen…

Lori King & Junction 63’s version of Where Dear Friends Will Never Part is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.