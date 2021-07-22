When You Come Back Down video from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a new music video for Amanda Cook, showcasing her recording of When You Come Back Down, on her current album, Narrowing The Gap.

Long time bluegrass fans may recall the Nickel Creek cut of this Danny O’Keefe and Tim O’Brien song back in 2000, during their period of pop stardom. Cook maintains the somber tone of that version, with more of a bluegrass feel, courtesy of her touring band.

Amanda sings lead, with Carolyne VanLierop-Boone on banjo, the recently deceased Aaron “Frosty” Foster on guitar, Josh Faul on bass, and George Mason on fiddle. Aaron Ramsey provided mandolin on the session, a role fulfilled now by Troy Boone. Carolyne and Josh provide vocal harmonies.

Cook shared a few thoughts about why this song – and video – are so personal for her.

“In the final stages of putting together Narrowing the Gap, we were looking for one final track to add to the album. I always loved the song When You Come Back Down by Nickel Creek. I took it to the band and explained the meaning this song had to me personally, and how it needed to be on this album.

When You Come Back Down came out the year my oldest child was born, and I listened to it many many times, putting the lyrics in perspective of the love and support I would give her growing up. Fast forward 20 years and we moved to Virginia and began the production of this album. During that time, Olivia decided she was going to stay in our hometown and finish up college there.

Within a 30 day window we purchased a home and moved, forcing my little bird from the nest in a time frame I thought to be much too fast. When You Come Back Down hit the nail on the head, I’m so very proud of the young woman she has become and the amazing things she has accomplished on her own, although through it all she knows I’ll be there if she ever falls and needs me to pick her back up.

In the video you can see the honest to goodness tears on my face… it was one of the hardest videos for me to shoot because it was like I was telling our story in real time.”

Enjoy.

Amanda and her band have been selected as official Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists for World of Bluegrass 2021 in Raleigh the last week of September. Check them out if you are in attendance.

Cook has also announced the newest member of her band, Brady Wallen on guitar.

“Brady Wallen is an ETSU alumni, originally from Williamsburg Kentucky. He now makes his home in Johnson City, Tennessee. Formally a member of the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, he toured with the Clay Hess Band for a couple years. After leaving Clay he began playing banjo with Dreamcatcher at the Ole Smokey Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, and can still be seen playing there. Brady grew up in a very musically talented family and began playing guitar at the age of seven, learning from his cousins growing up, and playing guitar in his high school’s bluegrass program, the Whitley County Colonel Strings led by Rob Powers.”

When You Come Back Down and Narrowing The Gap are available now wherever you stream or download music online. The CD is available directly from the Amanda Cook web site.