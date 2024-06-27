When The Good Old Days Were New from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley, which will serve as the title track of his next project with the label.

When The Good Old Days Were New follows in the reminiscence vibe of much of Daryl’s music, looking back on simpler times from his youth. Of course, Mosley spent much of that youth touring in bluegrass bands like New Tradition and The Farm Hands.

He says that this one is about how we can miss taking note of the most important occasions in our lives, thinking of them merely as fleeting experiences at the time.

“I love songs that are steeped in nostalgia. I wrote this song from the perspective of someone who is surprised at how quickly the years passed, and how, in the moment, we rarely recognize the experiences that will shape our lives the most.”

Assisting on the track were Danny Roberts on mandolin, Tony Wray on guitar and banjo, and Jamie Harper on fiddle. Daryl played bass and sang lead, with Jaylee Roberts adding harmony.

When The Good Old Days Were New is widely available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.