When The Crow Comes Down from Wilson Banjo Co

Wilson Banjo Co – the band, not the custom banjo shop – has released a new single from their upcoming Six Degrees of Separation album, due next month.

For the single they have selected When The Crow Comes Down, written by country singer Jordan Rainer, with Kevin Brandt and Tristen Smith. Rainer cut it as a bluesy country number, but here WBC makes it into a grasser featuring Sarah Logan on the lead vocal. She is supported by band leader, Steve Wilson, on banjo, Richard Bennett on guitar, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Glen Crain on reso-guitar, Milom Williams on mandolin, and Michael Branch on bass.

Steve explained a bit about this song and how they came to record it.

“When The Crow Comes Down is a really well written story song that Sherrill Blackman brought to us, initially for another project. When it didn’t fit there, I just couldn’t let it go. I played it for Sarah and she fell in love with it too. I think the whole historic Louisiana, scary story theme, really interested me since we have always wanted to travel down to New Orleans and tour all of those French Quarter shops and attractions. And who doesn’t enjoy a good scary movie?

Creating the mood for this song through arrangement was a lot of fun, but the musicians all truly captured my vision. Sarah’s vocals are absolutely on point to tell this story and it was great to get to work in the studio with my wife who did an excellent job on the harmony.”

Have a listen…

When The Crow Comes Down is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.