When Karma Comes Calling from Volume Five

Mountain Fever Records has a new single tomorrow for Volume Five, continuing with the band’s penchant for cutting well-written songs on topics we don’t often hear in bluegrass.
This one,
When Karma Comes Calling, was recorded in January of this year, the last session banjo player Patton Wages completed prior to his debilitating stroke. Singing is fiddler Glen Harrell, with Jacob Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Kameron Keller on bass, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar.
Glen shared a bit about how this number came their way.
“Ronnie Bowman told me that he and Terry Herd had written a song just for Volume Five. I couldn’t believe how much I loved this song on the first listen. It definitely fits our style of music, and we are so excited to share this song with everyone.”
And of this new single, Bowman said, “Karma’s always a good thing when a great band and a good song come together!”
Have a listen…
When Karma Comes Calling will be available on October 5 from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
It will also be include on the next Volume Five album,
Karma, expected sometime next year on Mountain Fever Records.
