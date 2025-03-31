When It Comes To Loving You from Balsam Range

For many years, Balsam Range was notable for having maintained its founding members across two decades. The guys not only made wonderful music together, they were also great friends who enjoyed each other’s company. And album after album, radio, critics, and fans loved what they created.

Things changed in March of 2023 when Alan Bibey stepped in after Darren Nicholson left to pursue a solo career. Fiddler Buddy Melton followed, taking his leave early in 2025, with Don Rigsby committed to tour with the Balsams through this year.

Last week we got a sample of music from the first band record for Mountain Home Music with both new members, a song written by prolific bluegrass songwriter Daniel Salyer called When It Comes To Loving You.

It’s sung by guitarist Caleb Smith, who says that it hit him as right for the band the minute he heard it.

“From the first time I heard Daniel Salyer’s demo of When It Comes To Loving You, I knew it would make a great Balsam Range song — and I believe it has! It’s our first new single since the release of our last album, Kinetic Tone, in December, 2023, and I couldn’t be more excited for music fans to hear it!”

Fellow founders Marc Pruett on banjo and Tim Surrett on bass, provide support, along with Bibey on mandolin, and Rigsby on fiddle and tenor vocal. Tim adds the third harmony part on the choruses.

The track offers a deep dose of lonesome from all involved. Check it out.

When It Comes To Loving You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.