When I’m Not Thinking About You from The Price Sisters

The Price Sisters have a new single, When I’m Not Thinking About You, their first with new label McCoury Music.

It was written by Scottish/Canadian singer and songwriter David Francey, a celebrated folk artist who has touched listeners all over the world with his songs.

Twin sisters, fiddler Leanna, and mandolinist Lauren, have developed a strong following for their solid, traditional-leaning bluegrass music, plus their close sibling harmony.

Leanna takes the lead vocal on this, which Lauren says came from their new producer.

“Leanna and I are very happy to share the release of our first official single from our forthcoming album, Between the Lines, on McCoury Music. Ronnie McCoury, producer for the record, brought this song to us; it was certainly fun to work up for the studio, and we’re very proud of how this one turned out, and thankful for the positive response it’s garnered thus far.”

They are supported on the track by regular bandmates Conner Vlietstra on guitar and Trevor Holder on banjo, with Dennis Crouch on bass, and Jerry Douglas on dobro.

Have a listen…

When I’m Not Thinking About You is available now from popular download and streaming services online.