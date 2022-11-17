When I’m Dead My Dearest from Anthony Howell

Mississippi bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Anthony Howell has a new single to share this week, a 19th century poem converted to song called When I’m Dead My Dearest.

Bluegrass lovers have seen this young picker this past four years playing banjo and mandolin with Williamson Branch, though he is now working on banjo with the Edgar Loudermilk Band. When you hear him play it is hard to reconcile his skill, poise, and professionalism with his tender age of 20 years. But this talented artist has been playing bluegrass since he was 12, and is as solid as many a musician twice his age.

For When I’m Dead My Dearest, Howell has brought in Judah Buggay to sing lead, supported by tenor vocals from Don Robinson of Magnolia Drive, and a low part from Anthony. All the instruments on the track are played by Howell.

He takes it at a quick bluegrass clip, with the plaintive entreaty of the lyrics shining through.

Have a listen…

When I’m Dead My Dearest is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from GetItPlayed.