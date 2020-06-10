When Charlie Dreams wins big at the 2020 Telly Awards

The video for When Charlie Dreams was a big hit with bluegrass lovers when it was released by Branded Bluegrass back in March. It was a great help to the band, generating a response that has helped put them on the map.

Written by David Stewart and Brice Long, the song tells the story of Charlie, a true life cowboy and rodeo writer known to the two of them. Performed by the band as a ballad, sung by guitarist Larry Norfleet, Charlie’s story unfolds on screen mixing footage of Branded Bluegrass set against some striking outdoor winter scenes.

And now the video has been recognized at the 2020 Telly Awards, winning both Silver and Bronze trophies during the ceremony in late May. Clayborn Studios, who filmed and edited the video, and Branded Bluegrass were named as Silver Award winners in the Non-Broadcast division of the General-Music category. A Bronze Award was given to Clayborn Studios and Wilson Pickins Productions, who oversaw the shoot, in the Non-Broadcast division for Craft Sound/Sound Design.

This was the 41st edition of The Telly Awards, given to honor video and television producers across all screens and types, including television programming of all kinds, advertising products, training films, live performance, and music. The awards primarily recognize excellence in the technical aspects of film and video, and have grown over the years to include a staggering number of categories.

Here’s another look at the video.

Well done Branded Bluegrass, Clayborn Studios, and Wilson Pickins Productions!

Bluegrass videographers should be submitting their work for consideration by The Telly Awards, at least until the IBMA begins to recognize music videos in their annual awards.