When Charlie Dreams video from Branded Bluegrass

Back in January we premiered the current single from Branded Bluegrass, When Charlie Dreams.

Now the guys have a music video to go along with the track, which finds them performing the song, set against real cowpokes going about their work.

When Charlie Dreams is available now in iTunes, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

True to the central Indiana band’s name, the song carries a cowboy theme. When Charlie Dreams is a true story written by David Stewart and Brice Long about a real-life cowpoke, a rough-and-tumble steer wrangler and rodeo writer known to Stewart.