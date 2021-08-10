Wheels Up – new single from Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck has dropped a second single from his landmark, 2-disc project, My Bluegrass Heart, expected September 10 on Renew Records.

The album finds this genre-bending banjoist back in the bluegrass, supported by a who’s who of top players, both grey-haired veterans and young whippersnappers alike. Guests include David Grisman, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Mark Schatz, Tony Trischka, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, Justin Moses, Billy Contreras, Paul Kowert, Michael Cleveland, Bryan Sutton, Edgar Meyer, Mark Schatz, and Chris Thile.

As long time fans will know, bluegrass from Béla won’t sound like the music of Earl Scruggs, but it does demonstrate how a true genius with the banjo hears new music in the familiar bluegrass ensemble.

This week’s release is one called Wheels Up, with assistance from Sierra Hull on mandolin, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, Molly Tuttle on guitar, and Mark Schatz on bass. It’s a contemporary type fiddle tune in an A-A-B format with some sizzlin’ solos from Fleck and the youthful super pickers on hand.

Pre-orders are enabled now online for My Bluegrass Heart as two CD or two LP sets. The album will be available to radio on August 17.

An all star tour will commence shortly after the album release. Find those details online.