What’s That You’re Doin’? from Jeremy Garrett

What’s That You’re Doin’? is the latest single from Infamous Stringdusters fiddler Jeremy Garrett, taken from his upcoming solo project, River Wild, on Mountain Home Music.

The whole album is envisioned as Garrett’s return to a grassier sound, after a number of recordings that presented his original songs in either more stripped down arrangements, or more experimental ones. Still the sometimes rabid energy he displays with the ‘Dusters is apparent on several tracks.

Jeremy takes the lead vocal on What’s That You’re Doin’?, supported by Alan Bibey on mandolin, Travis Book on bass, Seth Taylor on guitar, and Gena Britt on banjo.

He describes it as a light hearted number about true love.

“A fast paced, playful, and traditional sounding bluegrass song… a fun conversation between two lovers heading towards the goal of ‘getting hitched,’ to use an old time term, and asking what it will take to get the job done. This song was co-written with my friend, Benny (Burle) Galloway, and I love how it stays on the ‘1’ chord for the entire verse — for all of those who may be following along with the Nashville numbering system!”

Have a listen…

What’s That You’re Doin’? is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The full River Wild album is set for release on March 25.