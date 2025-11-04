What’ll I Do If I Don’t Have You from Valerie Smith

Bluegrass artist and Bell Buckle Records owner Valerie Smith has a new single with the assonant title, What’ll I Do If I Don’t Have You.

This one was written by Bob McDill and Dickey Lee, a plaintive ballad that asks the question in the song title. Initially a country song, recorded by David Ball in 2010, Val has placed it in a bluegrass setting with Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Nate Burie on mandolin, Jason Carter on fiddle, Jeff Partin on steel, and Evan Winsor on bass. Jerry Salley and Donna Ulisse add harmony vocals.

Smith says that she’s been charmed by this song for some time.

“I love the simplicity of this song’s melody and lyrics, yet it carries such powerful emotion. For years I’ve wanted to record this gem.

And so she has. Give it a listen.

What’ll I Do If I Don’t Have You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Bell Buckle Records for an airplay copy of the track.