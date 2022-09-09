What Would Your Memories Do from Wildfire

To celebrate today’s release of their latest album from Wildfire, Quiet Country Town, Pinecastle Records has dropped a special single from the band, a remake of Vern Gosdin’s memorable hit, What Would Your Memories Do.

Written by Hank Cochran and Dean Dillon, the song charted well for Gosdin in 1984, sung here faithfully by Wildfire guitarist Robert Hale, with harmony vocals from Dale Ann Bradley. Of course, it gets a full on bluegrass treatment with a minor speed boost, but the song’s tearjerking lyrics come through all the same.

Quiet Country Town is the band’s first project in six years, with Wildfire veterans Hale and bassist Curt Chapman still in place, along with newer members Scott Napier on mandolin, Johnny Lewis on banjo, and Matt DeSpain on reso-guitar.

After so long a wait, they are understandably pumped to see the album hit the street. Speaking jointly of today’s news, they say…

“It is with great excitement that we announce the release of our new recording project Quiet Country Town on Pincastle Records. We hope everyone will enjoy listening as much as we did recording it!”

Have a listen to the new single…

Both What Would Your Memories Do and the full Quiet Country Town album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.