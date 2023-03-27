What The Years Do from Balsam Range

Mountain Home Music has released a new single from Balsam Range that is loaded with firsts.

What The Years Do is the band’s first single in over a year, the first from their next album, and the first with a lineup other than the original group that formed in 2007 with the recent addition of Alan Bibey.

Sung by fiddler Buddy Melton, the song examines the changes we experience in life as the years roll by.

Melton shared a bit about the track, and how it feels to be back in the studio again.

“I have been a fan of this Adam and Shannon Wright song for many years. I have been waiting for the right time to record and release it, and that time feels like now!

It is exciting to be back in the studio recording and releasing new Balsam Range music. Starting our 16th year with such an extremely talented and incredible group of guys, I am so excited to continue growing our musical legacy and setting new goals for our musical journey.

What The Years Do is such a meaningful, lyrical song, and it fits into where we are as a band, as friends and individuals. It reminds us that life has a way of changing our focus, our needs, our desires and with each year, we grow as individuals. We will all experience different chapters of life and each of those will mold us and shape us to become our best. It’s pretty amazing how the heart grows!”

Along with Buddy and Alan, Balsam Range includes other founding members Marc Pruett on banjo, Caleb Smith on guitar, and Tim Surrett on bass.

Have a listen…

What The Years Do is available now from popular download and streaming services online.