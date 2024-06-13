What People Think of Me Is None of My Business from Robert Hale

Pinecastle Records has a new single for veteran bluegrass singer Robert Hale, a barn burner of a song with the striking name, What People Think Of Me Is None Of My Business.

Growing up the son of a bluegrass picker and bandleader in West Virginia, there wasn’t much doubt that the young Robert was destined for a career in the music. He has been part of two groups that have had a lingering effect on the bluegrass scene, Live Wire, with Scott Vestal and Wayne Benson, and Wildfire, a band that has included a good many top grassers, like Darrell Webb, Phil Leadbetter, Barry Crabtree, Chris Davis, and Daniel Grandstaff.

Wildfire continues to perform together, these days with Hale on guitar, co-founder Curt Chapman on bass, Scott Napier on mandolin, Matt DeSpain on reso-guitar, and Johnny Lewis on banjo. They also record for Pinecastle.

Robert says that for this new single, written by Tim Stafford and Jon Weisberger, its unorthodox appellation was all that he needed to hear.

“Tim Stafford sent this song to me. As soon as I saw the title… I was hooked. It’s a song about learning not to worry about what other people think about you…”

Studio assistance came from Jason Davis on banjo, Chris Davis on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Darrell Webb sings harmony.

Have a listen…

What People Think Of Me Is None Of My Business is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.