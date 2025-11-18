What Mercy Means from Eighteen Mile

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Eighteen Mile, the young bluegrass gospel group from South Carolina recently signed to the label. In fact, this is only their second single release, following Above The Clouds, which has sat atop our Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart more than once.

This latest is one called What Mercy Means, written and sung by guitarist Carson Aaron, which he says was inspired by one of the most compelling stories in Scripture.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the mental picture of Moses climbing up Mount Sinai to meet God in Exodus 34.

The Bible paints a picture that the mountain was dark and terrifying, and it even describes earthquakes and thunder, all because the Holy presence of God was there. I wrote this song to capture the divine tension of a Powerful, Holy God meeting an unholy man.

The song then relates the Bible story to my personal story — that even though I deserve the punishment that comes from being a sinner before a Holy God, He surprises me with overflowing mercy every morning instead.”

Support comes from bandmates Savannah Aaron on fiddle, Hallie Ritter on bass, Jack Ritter on banjo, and Emily Guy on harmony vocals. Andy Leftwich provides guest mandolin.

Have a listen.

What Mercy Means is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.