What Makes You Think drops for David Parmley

David Parmley’s new single, What Makes You Think, is another showcase for the trademark style that has made him one of bluegrass music’s most admired and enduring vocalists. Available now from 615 Hideaway Records, this new track is chock full of the plaintive and affecting singing that David does so well, on a waltz time country ballad with Rhonda Vincent and Don Rigsby serving up harmony vocals.

What Make You Think comes from Bill and Jody Emerson, and Wayne Atkins, and tells the sadly familiar story of a love gone wrong, relayed by a man defiant in the face of rejection. As the chorus puts it, “What makes you think, that you’ve got something, that I can’t live without?”

Studio support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Jim Hurst on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Dave Roe on bass.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

What Makes You Think from David Parmley is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.