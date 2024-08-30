What I’ve Got Right Here video from Valerie Smith

Valerie Smith is back with a new single and music video, a song written by Nashville songwriter and songbird Donna Ulisse, who also produced the track with a cast of Music City superpickers.

What I’ve Got Right Here celebrates the simple life, and offers a sense of gratitude and satisfaction with what she has, as Valerie sings out the lyrics. It’s a snappy song, full of bright and joyful images, with a fast moving bluegrass tempo.

For Smith, working with Donna, and the recording artists assembled for the session at Scott Vestal’s studio, opened her up to some new sounds.

“Creating music with Donna Ulisse was a pure honor.

Her songwriting and production artistry are truly exceptional, and I was blown away by the musicianship of Jason Carter (fiddle), Cody Kilby (guitar), Jeff Parton (reso-guitar), Evan Winsor (bass), Nate Burie (mandolin), and Jerry Sally and Donna Ulisse (harmony vocals). This studio collaboration has added a new depth to my music.”

It’s definitely a feel good number. Have a listen as Val sings it in the music video.

What I’ve Got Right Here is available now on Bell Buckle Records from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.