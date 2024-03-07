What I’m For video from Dave Adkins

Billy Blue Records has produced a music video for their current single with powerhouse bluegrass singer Dave Adkins, What I’m For, which is also the title track of his latest album, just recently released.

It’s an anthemic ballad from writers Marc Beeson and Allen Shamblin that is really a litany of social values, the sort that hold communities together all over the world, wishing the best for others and treating others as you would wish to be treated. A distinctly Christian message, one needn’t be a believer to appreciate the sentiment, which is a perfect fit for Adkins whose heart is as big as his shoulders are broad.

Though we don’t see them in the video, the audio track features Aaron McDaris on banjo, Jason Roller on fiddle and guitar, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass. Dave takes the lead with Magnolia Williams singing harmony.

What we do see is Adkins in a variety of small town settings that exemplify the spirit of the song.

Check it out…

What I’m For is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.